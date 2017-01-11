Mahama Withdraws Request to Keep Official Residence [DOCUMENT]

Immediate past President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has withdrawn a request to keep his Cantonments residence as a retirement package following public controversy over his decision.

A letter sighted by SIGNAL has the President’s signature confirming he is no longer interested in keeping the house at the No.3 Prestige Link at Cantonments in Accra.

According to a letter by Mahama, addressed to his successor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, his decision to withdraw the request is because he doesn’t want to “mar the smooth cooperation existing between him and the new administration”.

“It would appear that these requests threaten to mar the spirit of cooperation with which we as co-chairs of the Joint Transition Team have managed the smooth transfer of power from my administration to yours.

“I believe that this controversy is absolutely not needed in these early days as your government settles into office,” portion of the letter reads.

Mahama conceded defeat in an hard-fought election in December 2016 in which a 3rd time runner, Akufo-Addo won. He handed power to his successor on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Read the letter below:

__________

