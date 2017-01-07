Pages Navigation Menu

Mahamudu Bawumia sworn in as Ghana’s Vice President – Citifmonline

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa


Citifmonline

Mahamudu Bawumia sworn in as Ghana's Vice President
Citifmonline
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was on Saturday, January 7, sworn into office as Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. He becomes the 6th Ghanaian to occupy the high office since Ghana begun democratic governance in 1992, and he will serve alongside the …
