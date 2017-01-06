Mahrez is the new African Player of the Year

Algerian and Leicester Super star Riyad Mahrez dethroned Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward, Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG to emerge African Player of the Year at the 25th edition of the Glo-CAF Awards held Thursday night in Abuja. The 25-year-old new African football king who helped Leicester win the English Premier League title last year has already been declared PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year. AUBAMEYANG finished as runners up this year while Liverpool striker, Sadio Mane finished in third place.

