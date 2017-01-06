Mahrez, Oshoala are African Football king and queen

Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was on Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool, taking third place. […]

