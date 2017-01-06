Mahrez targets AFCON title with Algeria

Newly crowned African Player of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, on Thursday said his next target is to help Algeria win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon.

The Leicester City forward dethroned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Africa best player at Thursday’s Glo-CAF gala in Abuja, after playing a key role in the Foxes’ English Premier League triumph, Goal reports.

While admitting piping Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Sadio Mané to the award was no mean feat, Mahrez is hoping to help the Fennecs conquer the continent when Africa’s biggest football showpiece kicks off in Gabon.

“I’m very happy to win it,” Goal quoted Mahrez as saying to journalists after receiving his award.

“Honestly, it was between two big players. It is never easy to win a big award like this.

“I’m very happy and very pleased; [I am not done yet ] as I just have to keep going.

“The next thing after this award is the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. My team will try to do good things there.

“It is not going to be easy in Africa but it will be good maybe to win the title.”

Algeria won its only AFCON title in 1990.

