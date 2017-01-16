Pages Navigation Menu

Maiduguri bomb blast: University reschedules exams

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNIMAID

Following the bomb blast that occurred in the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, the school has announced the postponement of all examinations originally scheduled to take place on Monday, 16th January. Recall that a Professor and two others were killed in the blast at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri during the fajir […]

