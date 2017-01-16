Maiduguri bomb blast: University reschedules exams
Following the bomb blast that occurred in the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, the school has announced the postponement of all examinations originally scheduled to take place on Monday, 16th January. Recall that a Professor and two others were killed in the blast at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri during the fajir […]
