Maiduguri Night Explosion: Emergency workers evacuate 12 bodies

After the failed attempts by suicide bombers to wreck havoc in Maiduguri due to prompt interceptions by Nigerian troops last night, rescue workers from the National and state emergency management agencies have evacuated corpses of the suspects and victims to the mortuaries.

Led by Chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), Engr. Satomi Ahmed in conjunction with NEMA, twelve bodies were evacuated this morning.

Among the corpses were that of two suicide bombers at Muna Garage and two other suicide bombers killed at Kaleri temporary settlement, behind University of Maiduguri.

PRNigeria confirms that apart from the four killed suicide bombers, four bodies of innocent victims who died during the explosion were also removed.

The Nigerian troops had ensured that none of the suicide bombers escaped during the incidents as they closely monitored and protected the exit routes.

The post Maiduguri Night Explosion: Emergency workers evacuate 12 bodies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

