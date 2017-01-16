Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maiduguri Varsity Suicide Blast: Professor, 4 Others Killed, 17 Injured

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

maiduguri-varsity

The twin bomb blasts from suicide bombers which occurred in the early hours of Monday at the University of Maiduguri Mosque, Borno State has claimed the lives of a Professor, four others and injured 17.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

It was gathered that emergency workers have evacuated the bodies of those killed to the mortuary and those injured were moved to a nearby hospital within Maiduguri town.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the incidence and reported that the twin blasts at University of Maiduguri occurred at about 5am in the morning. 

According to the NEMA spokesperson, Sani Datti, “one of  the suicide bombers detonated his explosion  at a Mosque near gate 1  when people were observing their early morning prayer, the  second one occurred around gate 5 of the University.”

Rescue and security officials were at scene and 17 injured  victims were evacuated to  Hospital.  

Two persons and the two suicide bombers  were confirmed  dead   at the time of response.

 

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.