Maiduguri Varsity Suicide Blast: Professor, 4 Others Killed, 17 Injured

The twin bomb blasts from suicide bombers which occurred in the early hours of Monday at the University of Maiduguri Mosque, Borno State has claimed the lives of a Professor, four others and injured 17.

It was gathered that emergency workers have evacuated the bodies of those killed to the mortuary and those injured were moved to a nearby hospital within Maiduguri town.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the incidence and reported that the twin blasts at University of Maiduguri occurred at about 5am in the morning.

According to the NEMA spokesperson, Sani Datti, “one of the suicide bombers detonated his explosion at a Mosque near gate 1 when people were observing their early morning prayer, the second one occurred around gate 5 of the University.”

Rescue and security officials were at scene and 17 injured victims were evacuated to Hospital.

Two persons and the two suicide bombers were confirmed dead at the time of response.

