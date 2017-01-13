Pages Navigation Menu

Mailu dismisses claims India rejected Kenya’s call to hire its doctors – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 13, 2017


The Star, Kenya

Mailu dismisses claims India rejected Kenya's call to hire its doctors
The Star, Kenya
Health CS Cleopas Mailu has dismissed claims that India has rejected Kenya's request to hire its doctors. The telegraph, an Indian newspaper, reported that the country rejected a proposal to have its doctors brought to Kenya due to the ongoing strike.
