Mailu dismisses claims India rejected Kenya’s call to hire its doctors – The Star, Kenya

Mailu dismisses claims India rejected Kenya's call to hire its doctors
Health CS Cleopas Mailu has dismissed claims that India has rejected Kenya's request to hire its doctors. The telegraph, an Indian newspaper, reported that the country rejected a proposal to have its doctors brought to Kenya due to the ongoing strike.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
