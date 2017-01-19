Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maje Ayida’s other baby mama and son unveiled – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Maje Ayida's other baby mama and son unveiled
NAIJ.COM
Did Toke Makinwa made a mistake in marrying her estranged husband Maje Ayida? Maybe not, you will decide after reading this. Maje Ayida's other baby mama and son unveiled. Maje Ayida and his older son. READ ALSO: Toke Makinwa shows off new boo …
10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida's Caribbean baby mama, Crystal CunninghamInformation Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.