Make It Mandatory For Political Office Holders’ Children To Go To Public Schools – Niger Gov

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has stated that the best way to make public schools functional was for a policy to be formulated making it mandatory for all political office holders to send their children and ward to public schools.

The governor made these call when hosting President of Children’s Government of Nigeria, Hauwa Musa and other leaders of her administration in Government House Minna.

Gov. Sani Bello blamed the neglect of public schools and health centres over the years to complacency on the part of people in position of authority just because their children and wards rarely go to the public facilities.

“It is sad that we have reduced our public schools to the background. This is because the children of the Governors, deputy governors or Commissioners or those in position of authority are not in public schools.

“In our public schools we have instances where they have just one teacher with pupils sitting on the floor or stones to receive lesson. The only way for our public schools to function is for our (political office holders) children to go to these schools. We need to review our public school policy,” he added.

According to him “Public schools and public health facilities where common man take solace are in bad shape, government should make them functional and reduce the burden on the people.”

Earlier the President of Children’s Government of Nigeria, Hauwa Musa said her administration would focus on the plight of orphans of the fallen heroes of the country’s military who paid the utmost price defending the country.

