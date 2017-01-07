‘Make Kerosene Affordable for Masses ‘

The Vice Chairman of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Zonal Council, Mr. Benjamin said the scarcity of kerosene has increased its price, making it unaffordable for the masses.

He urged the government to come to the aid of the masses who could not afford the price of cooking gas by providing kerosene to the depots so that it would be available in the filling stations.

“It is very sad that things are going on this way, for the past two weeks, there is no supply of kerosene to any of the depots in Lagos.

“The two refineries have not produced kerosene. This has made the marketers that have the product in their stations to increase it by over 60 per cent.

“This is not the right time for our refineries to stop kerosene production, everybody can not depend on gas.

“The common man cannot afford the price of cylinder and cooking gas. Our mothers in the village depend on kerosene, an essential household commodity to cook.

“Government should not just sit down watching the masses suffering, they should address the issue and make the product available,” he said.

‎

The price of kerosene is now sold for N1,300 per gallon. some kerosene consumers in Lagos have appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the masses by providing the product at a reduced price adding that the sharp increase has made life very difficult for them.

