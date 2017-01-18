Make-Up Free Alicia Keys Stuns on the Cover of Allure Magazine

The Multiple award-winning artist Alicia Keys covers Allure Magazine with no makeup on and she looks absolutely Amazing! The Songstress started her no makeup movement in July 2016 and has made good on her promise not to wear any form of makeup since then! Allure calls her one of “Beauty’s New Rebels”

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

