Make-Up Free Alicia Keys Stuns on the Cover of Allure Magazine
The Multiple award-winning artist Alicia Keys covers Allure Magazine with no makeup on and she looks absolutely Amazing! The Songstress started her no makeup movement in July 2016 and has made good on her promise not to wear any form of makeup since then! Allure calls her one of “Beauty’s New Rebels”
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG