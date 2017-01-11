Makelele Joins Swansea As Assistant Manager

Former Chelsea player, Claude Makelele has joined Swansea as assistant manager to new gaffer Paul Clement.

The former France international has worked with Paul Clement as part of Ancelotti’s backroom staff at PSG. He also worked with Clement at Chelsea under Guus Hiddink.

The Welsh club have officially added the Champions League winner to their background staff, adding he will be on the bench come Saturday’s home game against Arsenal.

“Swansea City is pleased to confirm that former French international Claude Makelele has joined the club’s coaching staff,” a statement on the club’s official website read

“The 43-year-old, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, reunites with head coach Paul Clement, who he worked with during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris Saint-Germain.

“The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG midfielder has been named as an assistant coach… Makelele will get his first taste of the Liberty on Saturday when he’s in the dug-out for the Swans’ Premier League fixture with Arsenal.”

