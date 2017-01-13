Makers of set-top boxes explain challenges

By Prince Osuagwu

LAGOS— Set Top Box Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, STBMAN, has called on the Federal Government to caution broadcast signal distributor, Pinnacle Communications, over utterances on challenges being experienced in the recently-concluded digital switch over from analogue to digital broadcasting for Abuja residents.

The switch, which happened last week in Abuja, appears to be running into hitches, after some residents complained of inability to make the switch from the decoders offered them as vehicles to effectively go digital.

Pinnacle had blamed the licensed set top box (decoder) manufacturers for not being able to activate the decoders for the users.

Reacting, spokesperson of the association, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, said Pinnacle’s accusation was ridiculous, considering that as one of the stakeholders in the digital switch over project, it should have known better.

He said: “Let me state clearly that the Abuja switch-over was not inconclusive. The little challenges in activating the boxes are purely that of lack of awareness and information on what to do with the new system.”

