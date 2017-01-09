Malawi: Chisi Warns Mutharika On Protecting ‘Sacred Cows’ in Malawi Corruption Scandals – AllAfrica.com
|
Malawi24
|
Malawi: Chisi Warns Mutharika On Protecting 'Sacred Cows' in Malawi Corruption Scandals
AllAfrica.com
Umodzi Party (UP) President John Chisi has warned President Peter Mutharika to tread carefully in handling corruption cases presently haunting the country pointing out that protecting his aides and cabinet ministers might backfire dangerously for him.
Malawi president wants truth on Zambia-Malawi maize purchase
Why Malawi Agriculture Minister George Chaponda too must go over 'maizegate'
CTPD demands that Government states its position on Malawi maize scandal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG