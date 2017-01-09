Pages Navigation Menu

Malawi: Chisi Warns Mutharika On Protecting ‘Sacred Cows’ in Malawi Corruption Scandals – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Malawi24

AllAfrica.com
Umodzi Party (UP) President John Chisi has warned President Peter Mutharika to tread carefully in handling corruption cases presently haunting the country pointing out that protecting his aides and cabinet ministers might backfire dangerously for him.
