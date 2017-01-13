Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malawi media group closed over alleged unpaid tax – News24

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Malawi media group closed over alleged unpaid tax
News24
Blantyre – Malawian tax authorities on Friday closed the offices of the country's biggest media firm, the Times Group, which has been critical of the government and investigated controversial maize contracts. The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), …
Court to the rescue again: Allows Times to switch on TV, Radio and Malawi News to publishNyasa Times
Malawi: MRA Shut Down Malawi Media Giant Times – Turn Off 'Hot Current' Truth Telling Show On Times TVAllAfrica.com
Malawi Times sealed offDailyNews
The Maravi Post –Malawi24 –Capital Radio Malawi (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.