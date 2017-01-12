Malawi’s Agriculture Minister Ordered To Take A Back Seat – Capital Radio Malawi (press release) (blog)
The High Court in Mzuzu has ordered Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda to stop discharging his duties. This is a move to pave way for investigations into the maize scandal. The injunction has been granted to three Civil Society Organisations (CSO …
Youth Activist Kajoloweka seeks court relief to have Malawi Minister Chaponda restrained from discharging his duties …
