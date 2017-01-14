Malawi’s armyworm outbreak destroys 2,000 hectares

Armyworms have destroyed 2,000 hectares of crops in Malawi the Reuters News Agency reports. The armyworm has spread to nine of the country’s 28 districts in the last few weeks, the agriculture minister said on Saturday. Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third Southern African nation to report…

