Malawi’s armyworm outbreak destroys 2,000 hectares
Armyworms have destroyed 2,000 hectares of crops in Malawi the Reuters News Agency reports. The armyworm has spread to nine of the country’s 28 districts in the last few weeks, the agriculture minister said on Saturday. Malawi, which was hit by a crippling drought last year, has become the third Southern African nation to report…
The post Malawi’s armyworm outbreak destroys 2,000 hectares appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG