Malawi's national Food agency board sends CEO on forced leave over 'Maizegate'
Lusaka Times
Malawi's national Food agency board sends CEO on forced leave over 'Maizegate'
Malawi's Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) board which met in Blantyre last Friday ordered chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe to go on forced leave to pave way for investigations on the Zambia maize deal. Mr Mulumbe …
