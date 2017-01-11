Malawi’s national Food agency board sends CEO on forced leave over ‘Maizegate’ – Lusaka Times

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa


Malawi's national Food agency board sends CEO on forced leave over 'Maizegate'
Malawi's Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) board which met in Blantyre last Friday ordered chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe to go on forced leave to pave way for investigations on the Zambia maize deal. Mr Mulumbe …
Times feel vindicated after Admarc injunction is discharged on Malawi-Zambia maizegateNyasa Times
Zambia maize saga: Cama sets its own probe, findings ready in two weeksThe Maravi Post
ADMARC lifts injunction against Times GroupMalawi24

