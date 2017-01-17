Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malaysia’s Palm oil output hits 19.4m tonnes – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Malaysia's Palm oil output hits 19.4m tonnes
Naija247news
Worker load palm fruits onto a truck at a plantation in the Luwu district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province August 11, 2009. Indonesia and Malaysia, the top palm oil suppliers, ship 34 millions tonnes of the vegetable oil globally, with the
RM30m fund to promote mechanisation in oil palm sectorThe Sun Daily

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.