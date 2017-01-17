Malaysia’s Palm oil output hits 19.4m tonnes – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Malaysia's Palm oil output hits 19.4m tonnes
Naija247news
Worker load palm fruits onto a truck at a plantation in the Luwu district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province August 11, 2009. Indonesia and Malaysia, the top palm oil suppliers, ship 34 millions tonnes of the vegetable oil globally, with the …
RM30m fund to promote mechanisation in oil palm sector
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG