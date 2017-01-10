Pages Navigation Menu

Maleek Berry Opens Up on His Life Story – He used to Rap Over Jay-Z Beats in Church, was Caught in Between the Davido and Wizkid Beef & More

Jan 10, 2017

UK-born Nigerian artiste Maleek Berry talks about his humble beginnings – he grew up in inner city London, and like many artistes, he started off in church. He used to rap over Nas and Jay-Z beats in a church group, then fell in love with production when making the group’s beats. Everyone in his family […]

