Malta PM: EU members need ‘mutual understanding’ to tackle migration

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Members of the European Union need “mutual understanding” of concerns about migration, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in Valletta on Wednesday. He said that securing European borders was essential to reaching an agreement on burden sharing. Muscat made the remarks during a visit by the European Commission to mark Malta taking over the rotating…

