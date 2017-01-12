Malta PM: EU members need ‘mutual understanding’ to tackle migration

Members of the European Union need “mutual understanding” of concerns about migration, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in Valletta on Wednesday. He said that securing European borders was essential to reaching an agreement on burden sharing. Muscat made the remarks during a visit by the European Commission to mark Malta taking over the rotating…

The post Malta PM: EU members need ‘mutual understanding’ to tackle migration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

