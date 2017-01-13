Mamora, Bugaje, 10 others dropped as Presidency submits fresh nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted a new list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.In the new list, about 12 of those on the initial one rejected by the Senate, last year, were eventually dropped by the President.

One of the major casualties on the revised list was former Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and immediate past Deputy Director-General, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, from Lagos State.

The names of nominees on the new list read by the Senate President yesterday are Dr. (Mrs.) Uzoma Eminike (Abia), Aminu Lawal (Adamawa), Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umo (rtd) (Akwa Ibom), Christopher J. N. Okeke (Anambra), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi), Baba Madugu (Bauchi), Brig.-Gen. Stanley Diriyai (Bayelsa), Prof. Stephen Ugba (Benue), Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Dr. Etubom N. E Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Efeduma (Delta), Mr. Jonah M. Odo (Ebonyi), Uyagwe Igbe (Edo), Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), Maj.-Gen. Chris Eze (Enugu) and Alhaji Sulieman Hassan (Gombe).

Others are Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (Imo), Amin Muhammad Dalhatu (Jigawa),Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli (Kaduna), Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna), Prof. D. Abdulkadir (Kano),Haruna Ungogo (Kano), Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina), Mohammadu Rimi Barade (Katsina), Prof. Tijjani Bande (Kebbi), Prof Y. O Aliu (Kogi), Nuruddeen Mohammed (Kwara), Prof. Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Justice George Adesola Oguntade (Lagos), Mrs. Modupe Irele (Lagos), Mrs. Musa Ilu Mohammad (Nasarawa), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Suzanne Aderonke Folarin (Ogun), Jacob Igbekele Daodu (Ondo), Afolahan Adeyemi (Osun), Maj.-Gen. Ashimiyu Olaniyi (rtd) (Oyo), James G Dimka (Plateau), Dr. Haruna Bawa Abdullahi (Plateau), Orji Ngofa (Rivers), Sahabi Isa Gada (Sokoto), Hon.Kabiru Umar (Sokoto), Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo (Taraba), Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe), Alhaji Garba Gajam (Zamfara), Bala Mohammad (Zamfara) and Habiss Ibrahim Ugbada (FCT).

The Senate had on November 15, 2016 rejected the initial list of the non-career ambassadors on the ground that there were many petitions against those nominated.

It also noted that the imbalance noticed in the list of career ambassador-nominees in which some states were omitted, was not corrected in that of non-career envoys sent in then.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by Monsurat Sunmonu, had advised the Senate to reject the list and re-forward to the President for re-submission and re-jigging.Most of the state governors under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) had also protested against the list.

