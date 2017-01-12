Mamora, Retired Supreme Court Judge, Dropped From New Envoys List

By Jamiu Yisa President Muhammadu Buhari resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, two months after the legislature rejected his first list. Senator Olorunmimbe Mamora and George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, are two of the well-known figures dropped by Mr. Buhari.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

