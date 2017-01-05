Man, 29, holds cutlass to father’s neck, demands N500,000

IBADAN—A 29-year-old, Jeremiah Bamidele, who was accused of kidnapping his father, Mr. Olumuyiwa Bamidele, and threatened to kill him if he did not give him N500,000, was yesterday, ordered to be remanded in Agodi Prison by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan.

The accused, of Bamidele compound in Idi-Ayunre area, Ibadan, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, demanding with menace and attempt to murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused conspired with some others still at large to commit the offences on December 21, 2016 at his residence.

Ogunremi further said that the accused kidnapped his father, Mr. Olumuyiwa Bamidele and threatened to kill him if he did not give him N500,000.

He said: “The accused had put a cutlass to his father’s neck in an attempt to murder him before he was rescued by neighbours.”

The offences contravened Sections 320 (1) and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2,000, which prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The counsel to the accused, Mr. Tope Olayinka, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, who refused Olayinka’s plea, remanded Bamidele at Agodi Prison custody and ordered that the file be forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

She adjourned the case to February 6 for mention.

