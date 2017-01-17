Pages Navigation Menu

Man allegedly brutalizes his wife of 10 years (Photos)

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to Facebook user, Beks Asu, the man pictured below, Tonye Thom-Manuel, a staff of Total Nigeria in Port Harcourt, allegedly brutalizes his wife Preye , a staff of Federal Airport Authority also in Port harcourt.

The couple have been married for 10 years and are blessed with three kids, According to him, Preye has been a victim of domestic violence over a dozen times.

