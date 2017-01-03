Historian, 47, dupes girlfriend of car, land – The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria Today
Historian, 47, dupes girlfriend of car, land
The Nation Newspaper
A 47-year-old historian, Nicholas Ajayi, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates' Court for allegedly defrauding his girlfriend of a car and land valued at N1.3 million. Ajayi, who lives in Idimu, is facing trial on charges of fraud and …
