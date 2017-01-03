Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man arrested for hiding N1.7b worth of cocaine in Abuja (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man arrested for hiding N1.7b worth of cocaine in Abuja (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Just recently in Abuja, a 34-year-old motorcycle parts dealer, Okolo Emenike, was arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for carrying 9.150kg of cocaine into the country. Man arrested for hiding N1.7b worth of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.