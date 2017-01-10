Man bags 7 weeks imprisonment for stealing N1,500

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced 27-year-old Francis Maisamari to seven weeks imprisonment for stealing N1,500. Maisamari had pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft. The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, however, gave the convict an option of N9,000 fine, with a stern warning to desist from theft and get a reliable means of livelihood.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

