Man bitten by Cape cobra in his Goodwood home recovering in hospital – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Man bitten by Cape cobra in his Goodwood home recovering in hospital
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – A man is being treated in hospital after he was bitten by a Cape cobra at his home in Goodwood. The man had been gardening when the deadly snake struck him earlier this afternoon. The Cape cobra is one of the most lethal snakes and …
CPT man stable after bite by Cape Cobra at his home
Cape Town man survives cobra bite
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG