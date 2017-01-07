Pages Navigation Menu

Man bitten by Cape cobra in his Goodwood home recovering in hospital – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa


Man bitten by Cape cobra in his Goodwood home recovering in hospital
JOHANNESBURG – A man is being treated in hospital after he was bitten by a Cape cobra at his home in Goodwood. The man had been gardening when the deadly snake struck him earlier this afternoon. The Cape cobra is one of the most lethal snakes and …
