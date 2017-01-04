Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Caught Peeing Right Inside A Bar After Getting Drunk In Lagos (Photo)

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

People at the bar in Lagos were left in shock after a Man peeing right inside a Bar after few bottles of beer.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Man Caught Peeing Right Inside A Bar After Getting Drunk In Lagos (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.