Man Caught Planting JUJU Items in a Private Hostel in Akoka, Lagos (Photos)
According to a social media user, @Carrottop, who posted the shocking photos :
a young man was on Monday night, apprehended at a private hostel around Odukoya street in the Akoka area of Lagos, trying to plant fetish things in the hostel.
Eyewitnesses revealed that the suspect reportedly confessed to have been sent by the landlord of the hostel.
See more photos below;
