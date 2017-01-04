Fernandinho banned for four matches – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Fernandinho banned for four matches
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City midfielder, Fernandinho, will serve a four-match ban after his appeal against a red card during their 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday failed. The Brazilian was sent off by referee Lee Mason in the 32nd minute, following a reckless tackle …
John Giles: I really admire one of Pep Guardiola's bold decisions – it's something Alex Ferguson never would have done
Fernandinho loses appeal, gets four-match ban
Vincent Kompany's hopes of making Man City Champions League squad rely on January run
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG