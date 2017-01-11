Man destroys his jeep, escapes death in fatal accident (Photos)

A China based Nigerian man, Innocent Golden,escaped a fatal accident and have taken to his Facebook page to thank God for his life and also show off a new car he bought.

He shared photos as he went with his wife and child to tow the car from the accident scene and wrote; “For God gave me a second chance to live again. I thank you Lord. Nothing the enemy can ever do to me, my family and contact. 2017 a sure year”. More photos after the cut…



The new car

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

