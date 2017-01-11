Man destroys his jeep, escapes death in fatal accident (Photos)
A China based Nigerian man, Innocent Golden,escaped a fatal accident and have taken to his Facebook page to thank God for his life and also show off a new car he bought.
He shared photos as he went with his wife and child to tow the car from the accident scene and wrote; “For God gave me a second chance to live again. I thank you Lord. Nothing the enemy can ever do to me, my family and contact. 2017 a sure year”. More photos after the cut…
|The new car
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG