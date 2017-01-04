Man dies in Delta hotel after taking overdose of sex – enhancing drug

A middle – aged man, simply identified as Samson, has been reportedly found dead in a hotel room at Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state after allegedly taking an overdose of sex -enhancing drug, Punch reports.

Punch learnt that the deceased, married with three kids, was found dead with his manhood standing erect.

Sources close to the deceased said the man believed to be in his late 30 s had boasted in a beer parlour of his plan to use sex – enhancing drug to impress a new girlfriend he had been wooing for three months.



Another source , who spoke in confidence , said the deceased had gone for the opening of a drinking bar , where he decided to visit a nearby chalet with his girlfriend.

The source said the victim had talked of having a great time with his lover, after taking about two bottles of alcohol , and one of the friends suggested he should buy one over-the – counter “ manpower ” drug.

“After having intercourse for a long time, he could not Erupt and must have died from the stress of the consistent hardness. He was overpowered by the drug and it was the first time he took such a drug.

He is not much of a drinker. He is married and has three little children, ” the source said.

Asked about the whereabouts of the lover, the source said she ran away on discovering that the man was dead while the corpse of the late middle – aged man had been deposited at a morgue in Warri Central Hospital.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incident but said none of the families was interested in reporting the case at the Ugborikoko Police Station.

The police officer, who claimed to be close to one of the deceased relatives, said the corpse was still lying in the mortuary pending family decision to bury him.

When reached for confirmation , the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said he was not aware of the incident and that there was no such matter reported in any of the divisions in the area.

