Man Dies With His “Manhood Standing Erect” After Using Sex-Enhancing Drug On Girlfriend

A middle-aged man, simply identified as Samson, has been found dead in a hotel room at Ugboroke in Uvwie area of Delta state after allegedly using an overdose of sex-enhancing drug on his girlfriend.

The Punch gathered that the deceased, who is married with three kids, was found dead with his manhood standing erect.

It quoted sources close to the deceased as saying that the man had bragged in a beer parlour of his plan to use sex-enhancing drugs to impress a new girlfriend he had been wooing for three months.

One of the sources was quoted to have said; “the victim had talked of having a great time with his lover, after taking about two bottles of alcohol, and one of the friends suggested he should go for a “manpower” drug.” “After having intercourse for a long time, he could not ejaculate and must have died from the stress of the consistent hardness. He was overpowered by the drug and it was the first time he took such a drug. “He is not much of a drunk. He is married and has three little children.”

When asked about the whereabouts of the lover, the source said she ran away on discovering that the man was dead.

Confirming the incident when contacted, a senior police officer at the Ugborikoro police station said none of the families was interested in reporting the case at the Police Station.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the late middle-aged man had been deposited at a morgue in Warri Central Hospital.

