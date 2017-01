Man docked for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

A 22-year-old man, Bright Uwalaka, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl and impregnated her, was on Friday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court , Lagos.

‎

Uwalaka, who resides at No. 10, Hassan St., Ajangbadi, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty to the count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 10, Hassan St., Ajangbadi, Lagos State, at about 6.00p.m. on Oct. 19, 2016.‎

‎

Osayande said the accused, who was living in the same area with the girl, called her to his parents apartment and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her and impregnated her.‎

‎

She said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

‎

Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu granted the accused N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

‎

Nwachukwu said the sureties should be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a civil servant.

She said both sureties should provide evidence of tax payments and their addresses verified.‎

‎

The case was adjourned to March 14, pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The post Man docked for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest