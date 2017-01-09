Man docked over alleged N13,000 theft

A 21-year-old man, Tolu Olasanoye, was on Monday arraigned in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N13,000.

The accused, whose address was not stated, was docked on a one-count charge of theft.

Olasanoye pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

But the prosecutor, Sgt. Kemi Adeniran, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 26, 2016.

She said the offence was committed at about 3:55p.m., at No. 22, Adetola St., Billy Way, Ojomo, Ajegunle area of Ikorodu .

“Olasanoye did commit the stealing.

“He did steal N13,000 belonging to one Oluwasina Bello,’’ she said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos States 2011.

Magistrate A. Oshodi-Makanju, granted the accused N50, 000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till Jan. 26 for mention.

The post Man docked over alleged N13,000 theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

