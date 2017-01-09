Pages Navigation Menu

Man electrocuted while trying to steal cable from transformer (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to Facebook user, Dele Aina who shared the photos, the man died while trying to steal a transformer cable.

The location was not stated. More photos below…

