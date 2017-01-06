Man faints after Airtel hands him N10million cheque he won in promo (photos) – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Man faints after Airtel hands him N10million cheque he won in promo (photos)
Nigeria Today
A young man residing in Awka, Chinonso Ikezulumba, won N10million in an ongoing Airtel promo and fainted during the cheque presentation. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share. According to Joseph Akelicious who shared …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG