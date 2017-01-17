Man gets rescued as he parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and allegedly tried to commit suicide
According to the Instagram user who shared the video, a man parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and intended to jump off, but was rescued by people who hurriedly gathered.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG