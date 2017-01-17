Man gets rescued as he parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and allegedly tried to commit suicide

According to the Instagram user who shared the video, a man parked his car on 3rd Mainland bridge and intended to jump off, but was rescued by people who hurriedly gathered.

Watch video below….



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

