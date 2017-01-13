Man Hit By Stroke After R2ping His Wife’s 15 Years Old Niece in Delta

A 34 year old man identified as Kingsley Agbini, has developed stroke after he allegedly r*ped his wife’s niece, simply identified as Comfort in his house at Agbarho Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State,

According to Daily Post reports, Agbini who is still recuperating from his stroke has admitted to committing the offence, stating that he developed stroke after his escapades with Comfort on 12 December, 2016 was brought to the knowledge of his wife.

Agbini said, “It was a strong temptation that made me r*pe my wife’s sister. ”

Agbini whose wife, Grace has packed out of his house with his ten-month-old daughter as a result of the ugly incident is pleading for her return for settlement saying, ”It was a temptation. I don’t understand.”

It was gathered that Kingsley Agbini had consistently raped the fifteen year old girl without the knowledge of his wife, Grace, a petty trader.

Trouble started for Kingsley Agbini after he last raped the girl on the 12th of December, 2016.

Comfort

Pained by the ugly incident, Comfort informed some elderly people who later disclosed the development to her aunt, Grace at their No. 4 Andrew Obire Compound in Agbarho.

The incident made Grace who is now staying with a friend in Effurun to pack out of her hubby’s house.

She also demanded that the husband allow her pack her belongings but Kingsley insisted and allegedly threatened to kill her.

Grace, 28 years old reported the matter at Police Station in Agbarho today for fear of not being killed.

Grace who now has a ten months old baby, Michelle for her husband after their two year-old-marriage told the police that she delayed as a result of threats from Kingsley.

According to her, ”Divorce is the best option for me now. How can I continue to stay with a man who cannot take care of my family. A man who threatens to even rape my mother if he has the opportunity. Let him give me my property and let me go. How can he rape my niece?” She queried.

The Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho Police Station, CSP Onwumere blamed Grace and her niece Comfort for their delay in reporting the matter to the police just as he condemned the acts by Kingsley Agbini.

He also ordered for investigation into the matter, while a note has been issued for a medical tests to be conducted on the victim.

As at the time of filing this report, Kingsley Agbini is still cooling off his heels at the police station awaiting the outcome of the medical report on Comfort.