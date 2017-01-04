Man killed, 70 injured in Eastern Cape storm – News24
News24
Man killed, 70 injured in Eastern Cape storm
Cape Town – Eastern Cape weather forecasters have warned that there may be another severe storm in the province on Thursday. This after a 54-year-old man was killed and at least 70 people were injured in Monday's storm. The Eastern Cape Department …
