Man killed, 70 injured in Eastern Cape storm – News24

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa


Man killed, 70 injured in Eastern Cape storm
Cape Town – Eastern Cape weather forecasters have warned that there may be another severe storm in the province on Thursday. This after a 54-year-old man was killed and at least 70 people were injured in Monday's storm. The Eastern Cape Department …
Storm wreaks havoc in Mthatha, claims one lifeSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Storms wreak havoc across E CapeDaily dispatch
Destructive storms batter Eastern CapeeNCA

