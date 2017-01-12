Man Pays $3,000 Tax Bill With Wheelbarrow Filled With Coins

A US businessman, Nick Stafford , in dispute with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) paid his $3,000 tax bill using five wheelbarrows containing 300,000 pennies on Wednesday.

According to reports, it was to pay sales tax on two new cars. It took DMV staff at least seven hours to count, working overtime till very late as the DMV counting machines couldn’t cope with the volume. They finally finished the task early on Thursday morning.

Mr Stafford explains on his company’s website that his issue with the DMV arose because the department would not give him direct phone numbers of who to contact in order to register three vehicles and pay the sales tax – bearing in mind he owns three houses in different locations.

Mr Stafford added that the DMV had to accept his unusual form of payment because the US Coinage Act of 1965 says that coins are “legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes and dues”.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, workers at the DMV were still counting coins and Stafford said they expected to finish around 1 a.m. Stafford said he would remain at the DMV until the counting was complete

