Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man remanded for kidnap of five-year-old in Kogi – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man remanded for kidnap of five-year-old in Kogi
The Nation Newspaper
The Lokoja Chief Magistrates' Court II yesterday remanded Abdulkareem Dahiru in prison for allegedly kidnapping the five-year-old son of Pastor Jonathan Suleiman, in Okene. According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Mohammed Abaji, the accused was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.