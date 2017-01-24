Man remanded for kidnap of five-year-old in Kogi – The Nation Newspaper
|
Man remanded for kidnap of five-year-old in Kogi
The Nation Newspaper
The Lokoja Chief Magistrates' Court II yesterday remanded Abdulkareem Dahiru in prison for allegedly kidnapping the five-year-old son of Pastor Jonathan Suleiman, in Okene. According to the Prosecuting Counsel, Mohammed Abaji, the accused was …
