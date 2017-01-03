Man set to marry lady he met through MMM Ponzi scheme – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Man set to marry lady he met through MMM Ponzi scheme
NAIJ.COM
A Facebook user, Valentine Onu, has revealed how he is set to marry a lady that was matched with him on the now defunct/suspended MMM Nigeria. According to him, he made his intentions known to her after he was paired to provide help to her. He took to …
Man who is set to marry lady he met on MMM goes to a herbalist
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG