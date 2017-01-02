Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Set to Marry the Lady He Met Through MMM Ponzi Scheme

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a Facebook user, Valentine Onu, he is about to get married to a lady who was matched to provide help to him on the popular money doubling scheme, MMM.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Below is how he narrated his story:man-set-to-marry-the-lady-he-met-through-mmm-ponzi-scheme-1

The post Man Set to Marry the Lady He Met Through MMM Ponzi Scheme appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.