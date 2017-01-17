Man shot in fresh Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja gun battle

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—ONE person was shot and wounded in another gun battle, Sunday, between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities in Warri South-West and Udu Local Government Areas, Delta State.

Reports from the area said the clash took place between 7.48p.m. and 7.55p.m. at the boundary between the warring communities.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed there was an attack, but said mobile policemen deployed in the area repelled the aggression.

Aniamaka claimed that at about 6.56a.m. the Police had not established if somebody was actually shot and injured in the skirmish, but villagers reported the development, adding: “The incident occurred at the same bush boundary where somebody was beheaded last time.”

An Ogbe-Ijoh leader, who alleged that the incursion was from a neighbouring community, said: “The gunmen shot into Ogbe-Ijoh community and everybody was running helter-skelter. It was in the ensuing commotion that Felix Augustine was shot and wounded. He was taken to the hospital and a report was made to the police. It was the police that actually resisted the gunmen and quelled their incursion, otherwise, it would have been bloody.”

Meanwhile, two leaders of the community, Chief Collins Emotonghan and Mr. Mark Sibe, yesterday, said: “The unlawful arrest and kangaroo court remand order of our leaders in Ogwashi- Uku prison were meant to intimidate Ijaw of Isaba and Ogbe-Ijoh communities. The order of the state government was to arrest leaders of any community that will first launch attack on the other after its directive. It is on notice that Aladja attacked Isaba and beheaded Gabriel Sibe. Why were Isaba leaders arrested alongside Aladja leaders, instead of Aladja leaders alone?”

The post Man shot in fresh Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja gun battle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

