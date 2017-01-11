Pages Navigation Menu

Man shows off ‘the ‘witch’ he married that will ‘kill’ him one day..

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

See how a full grown man disrespected his wife on Facebook. He has been identified as Malawi journalist Collins Mtika and according to Malawinewsnow, this is not the first time Mtika has gone on Facebook to insult his wife.

They report that a close family source said the wife suffered distress over the post. However, she is not taking any action, because her journalist-husband is not ‘well mentally’.

